4 killed, 7 injured in Bihar road accident

Four persons died while seven sustained injures after a speeding bus rammed a three wheeler in Bihar’s Purnea district on Saturday.

The eyewitnesses have said that three died on the spot while one other succumbed on the way to Purnea Medical College and Hospital.

The victims had boarded the three wheeler and were on way to district court Purnea to appear in a court case. The victims are residents of Bishanpur village under Dhamdaha police station.

“We have received four dead bodies and seven injured persons. They have sustained head injuries and have been admitted in a critical care ward of ICU and all of them are critical,” Dr Varun Kumar, superintendent of Purnea Medical College and Hospital.

An eyewitness said that the bus was going from Purnea while the three wheeler was coming from the opposite direction. Both the vehicles met with head down collision near Paror locality.

“The accident happened just two minutes before I reached. I immediately stopped another three wheeler and rescued the injured persons and sent them to the Purnea Medical College and Hospital. Three of them died on the spot,” said Sanjiv Jha, a local resident.

