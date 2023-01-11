4 killed in massive fire in Iran

A massive fire that broke out in a company in Iran’s northern province of Qazvin killed at least four people and injured two others, Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.



The victims were employees of the company in the industrial city of Alborz, Amir Hosseinpour, general manager of Elvand municipality’s fire department and safety services, was quoted by ISNA as saying on Tuesday.

The two injured men, who were hospitalised, sustained 60 per cent of burn injuries, said Hassan Esmaili, the Head of the Qazvin Provincial Medical Emergency and Accident Management Centre as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The fire, which had been put out, caused property damage to the company, but its nearby buildings were spared, said Hosseinpour.

Firefighters were working to clean up the area, while the cause of the accident was under investigation, Hosseinpour added.