4-Lane Work on Marakada-Airport Entry All Set To Go- Will be a Smooth Ride to Airport Soon

Mangaluru: The widening of about a 2 km stretch of Airport Road from Marakada (Welcome Arch) to Airport Entry that started about two years ago is going on at a swift pace and the four-lane road may be opened for traffic soon, maybe in May 2023. Being executed by the Public Works Department, the project also involves the construction of a new parallel bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura) River. With the work on the new bridge having been completed, traffic has been diverted on the new bridge to facilitate the widening of the Airport Road.

The Airport Road was a four-lane concrete road from KPT Junction (NH 66) to Marakada, closer to Mangaluru City Corporation Border, the remaining part was a two-lane bitumen road. MCC has to take up the widening of about a 300-metre stretch from Marakada to its Welcome Arch, closer to the bridge. Engineers supervising the widening work said the concrete road work gets completed by May-end. However, road furniture, including completing the median, footpaths etc., require more time. They would be completed after the Monsoon.

PWD would also execute junction improvement work at the junction of Airport Road with the Airport Exit Road as the stretch has a steep curve. From the Exit Road Junction to Airport Entry Junction, the road curves were flattened to the maximum possible extent to offer hassle-free driving for vehicle drivers. However, even after the four-lane road opens to the public, one bottleneck remains on the Airport Road.

The Railway Over bridge of the Mangaluru-Mumbai line at Maravoor remains two-lane while construction of a parallel over the bridge was yet to commence. Engineers said a proposal for the construction was sent to the Railways that has to be approved. New over-bridge construction might take a year after it was approved, they said. The estimated project cost, including land acquisition cost, the new parallel bridge on Phalguni and the Railway over the bridge was about Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, the Maravoor Old Bridge on Mangaluru Airport Road is to be completely overhauled. Each of the pillars of the Old Bridge would be strengthened in a phased manner in about a year. The Public Works Department (PWD) will take up the strengthening of the Old Bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura) river at Maravoor on Airport Road soon after the end of this monsoon. With the completion of the new parallel bridge, part of the four-lane widening of the stretch of Airport Road getting completed at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore, traffic has already been diverted to the new bridge.

Each of the pillars of the Old Bridge would be strengthened in a phased manner in about a year, a senior engineer said. The strengthening work would be undertaken on the lines of restoring a pillar that had sunk during the monsoon of 2021, he noted. Pier foundations of these pillars would be lifted if they were found to be sunken, and strengthened, he added. It would be easy for the department to undertake the complete overhaul of the old bridge as the 180 metres-long and 12-metre-wide new bridge would be available for diverting the traffic.

