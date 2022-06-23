4 NSUI members held for creating ruckus outside Nadda’s residence



New Delhi: Around a dozen members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, on Wednesday allegedly attacked the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda by throwing burning cloth over the security room and at the entrace of the house, a Delhi Police official said.

The police have so far arrested four persons — Jagdeep Singh (National Delegate, NSUI), Sarvottam Rana (Chandigarh State General Secretary), Pranav Pandey (National Coordinator, NSUI) and Vishal (General Secretary, NSUI).

The incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. when around 8-12 people gathered outside Nadda’s residence in the national capital and started sloganeering against the government over the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces.

“After some time, the protesters became aggressive; they wrapped two khaki shorts on a wooden stick and set them on fire. Thereafter, they threw the burning shorts over the security room and at the gate of the house but their attempt was thwarted by the alert staff on duty,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Sagar Preet Hooda.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of IPC at the Tughlak Road police station.

Subsequently a police team was constituted which during the course of investigation collected exhibits from the spot for scientific examination. The CCTV footages were also examined.

“It was captured in the footage that about 10-12 people had come in two vehicles which were found to be registered at Rohtak, Haryana, and Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh,” the Special CP said.

He said it was found that the offenders were members of the NSUI and several raids were conducted to apprehend the people involved.

“One Innova car used by the accused persons has been recovered. The other co-accused have also been identified and efforts are on to apprehend them,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, NSUI President Neeraj Kundan alleged that the police deliberately added non-bailable sections following which four members of the organisation were sent to Tihar Jail.

“If the NSUI office-bearers and students are not released, the government should be prepared to face the students’ outrage,” Kundan warned.