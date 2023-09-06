4 POCSO Victims Who Fled Rehabilitation Centre in Kerala, Tracked Down to Udupi Railway Station

Woman Security Guard who helped 4 POCSO Victims Flee Rehabilitation centre in Kerala, Tracked down to Udupi Railway Station

Mangaluru : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel tracked down four teenagers — victims as per POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act — who had run away from a rehabilitation centre near Kannur in Kerala with a woman security guard. The RPF personnel, attached to Udupi Railway Station of the Konkan Railway Corporation, found the girls in Udupi.

They were handed over to Kannur police. The RPF personnel received a message from KRCL headquarters in Belapur on 5 September morning that four girls from the Rehabilitation Centre for POSCO victims at Shivapura, near Kannur, had run away from the centre on 4 September . The girls — aged 16, 17, 18 and 19 — were accompanied by a 25 year-old woman who was part of the security personnel at the rehabilitation centre.

The group had boarded Train No. 16334 — Thiruvananthapuram Central-Veraval Weekly Express — at Kannur, and were travelling in the last general coach. Mattanur police in Kannur had registered a case under the Kerala Police Act.

Like this: Like Loading...