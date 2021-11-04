Spread the love



















4 Police Back to Work after their Suspension was Revoked in the Sale of Luxury Cars Case

Mangaluru: Recalling the case of the incident that took place in the month of February 2021, two senior police personnel and two police constables were suspended in Mangaluru city in Karnataka for allegedly selling off a luxury car that was seized by authorities. Police inspector K K Ramakrishna, economic and narcotic crime police, Kabbalraj, who served as sub-inspector at the city crime branch, Mangaluru, and constables Raja and Ashith from the city crime branch had been suspended, pending the inquiry and investigation.

The cops had seized three cars which included a BMW, a Porsche and a Jaguar from Kerala-based businessmen Tommy Matthew and T Rajan who were arrested in a fraud case. However, according to reports, the two senior police personnel had submitted records for only two cars in their official report on the case, and allegedly sold the Jaguar. The city police maintained that a search operation to find the missing car, worth Rs 50 lakh, was launched. The officers had reportedly sold off the car for Rs 14 lakh to a Bengaluru-based businessman and had plans to sell the Porsche too. This incident came to light after the two businessmen, who were released on bail, arrived at the station to get the cars released. The businessmen told the police department that the concerned cops had also asked them for a bribe to release them.

According to the police, the Kerala-based businessmen were believed to be promoters of Eliya Construction and Builders Pvt Ltd and were arrested after a woman from the city lodged a complaint against them with the police. The woman in a complaint, lodged on October 16, 2020, said that hundreds had invested money to the tune of several crore in the company after high returns were promised to them, but they were later cheated. The woman claimed that she had invested Rs 4.5 lakh.

Then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonkar, had said that the two senior police personnel were posted with the crime branch in Mangaluru at the time of seizure and have been transferred. Police Inspector KK Ramakrishna was posted with the Narcotics Wing in the city while Sub-Inspector Kabbal Raj was with the Chikkamagaluru District Crime Records Bureau. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar had ordered an inquiry into the incident by DCP Vinay Gaonkar, who submitted a 35-page interim report. Meanwhile, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood had suspended the police officials and ordered an inquiry by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for their alleged involvement in the sale of the car.

Now, it is learnt that the suspension order of four police personnel, including two senior officers, who had been allegedly involved in the sale of luxury cars in Mangaluru city commissionerate has been revoked after eight months. Sources from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) said that they had conducted an inquiry into the alleged sale of a luxury car by police personnel, which has been completed. “The report was submitted to higher authorities, three months ago,” said the source.

Police inspector K K Ramakrishna, economic and narcotic crime police, Kabbalraj, who served as sub-inspector at the city crime branch, Mangaluru, and constables Raja and Ashith from the city crime branch had been suspended, pending the inquiry, in February 2021. Their suspension orders have been revoked, and they reported back to duty. Kabbalraj is posted at the state intelligence department, K K Ramakrishna, who will soon retire from service, is deputed at DCRE, Mangaluru. Raja and Ashith were posted at Mangaluru North police station and Mangaluru Rural police station, respectively.

Two luxurious cars valued about Rs 50 lakh were seized from Delhi based realtors Tomy Mathew, T Rajan and others in an alleged real estate scam that had reportedly gone missing. It was alleged that a few city crime branch personnel attached to the Mangaluru city police have sold it, after the accused failed to pay them a bribe. The investigation of the case, including the sale of luxury cars, was handed over to the CID.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that one of the police personnel who was suspended in the incident had said .“We are aware that an inquiry report was submitted to the department’s higher officials three months ago. However, it has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, our revocation of the suspension was delayed for nearly two months. The department must disclose the conclusion of the final report,”

