4 soldiers injured in explosion during training in J&K’s Rajouri



Jammu: Four soldiers were injured in an explosion during a training session near the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district on Friday, defence officials said.

Defence sources said the four soldiers including a Havaldar were injured in an explosion that took place during the training session of a regiment in Kalsian area near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“A routine training session was going on in the area when an explosion, which is likely to have been caused by a hand grenade, took place.

“Four soldiers were injured in this explosion. They were shifted to a nearby medical facility from where 3 of them have been referred to Rajouri Army Hospital while one injured has been referred to Udhampur Army Hospital,” a source said.

Senior officers of the army rushed to the spot soon after the incident and the matter is being probed, the source said.