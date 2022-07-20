4 women drug peddlers held in Delhi with 6.5 kg cannabis



New Delhi: Four women drug peddlers were arrested by the anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police along with 6.5 kg cannabis, an official said Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Neelam (35), Sunita (35), Neeta (34) and Savitri (34).

DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsh Wardhan said the staff of Anti-Narcotics Cell received a secret information that some women sell drugs at Indira market near Anaj Mandi, Najafgarh.

“Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid down at Indira market, Najafgarh, where four women were found suspicious,” the DCP said.

“The Narcotics Cell team apprehended all the four women on suspicion and during their search illicit cannabis were recovered from their possession. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act at Baba Haridas Nagar police station and arrested all the accused.”

Search is on to nab the main supplier,” the official said.