40% Commission, Unemployment, Price Hike and Corruption Terrorism in Karnataka – Priyanka Gandhi

Mangaluru: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi attended a Public Meeting at Mulki, Kolnad here on May 7. The programme began with an invocation. District Congress President Harish Kumar welcomed the gathering.

Addressing the gathering in Tulu, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Namaskara Tulunadu Matheregla Enna Solmelu”, “During the elections, Prime Minister and BJP leaders talk about religion and play with the sentiments of the people. They don’t talk about the people of Karnataka who are worried about the 40 per cent commission, corruption, the suicide of farmers, unemployment and price hike of cooking gas, petrol and diesel. And now, there is an attempt to merge Nandini with Amul. Instead of talking about corruption, the Prime minister is talking about terrorism and safety. In Karnataka, 40% Commission, Unemployment, Price Hike and Corruption is also Terrorism. We need to put an end to such terrorism”.

Priyanka further said, “Indira Gandhi nationalized the banks whereas Modi merged the banks of Dakshina Kannada such as Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank, Corporation and Canara Bank with other banks. During Nehru’s time, we got the Mangaluru Airport and during Indira Gandhi’s time, the New Mangalore Port and now Modi has sold both to Adani. Why did he sell airports, ports, and PSUs where a lot of people would have got jobs, all should question Modi. If a politician becomes greedy, he will not change his habit, he will think only of making money. He will never think of helping the farmers or the citizens. BJP leaders play with the sentiments of the people during the elections. Elections are to change the future, if you elect a good party that works for the welfare of the citizens, you can bring changes”.

Priyanka also said, “The Congress government’s guarantee scheme, such as free travel in government buses for women will be implemented in Karnataka. It is committed to including the Tulu language in the eighth schedule and providing a special grant for the comprehensive development of the coastal area. Within one year of coming to power, steps will be taken to fill up two and a half lakh unfilled vacancies in the state. For business and tourism in Mangaluru, we are planning to start the golden diamond park like the one in Dubai. We want to strengthen the IT sector. There is no doubt that Congress has fulfilled its promise in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where it has come to power. If we come to power in Karnataka we will fulfil all the guarantees that have been promised in the election manifesto”.

“Mithun Rai said that his desire was to meet Indira Gandhi face to face and today he is contesting from Moodbidri. For the past there and half years, you have suffered a lot. It is the duty of the people to correct the leaders. On May 10, the Assembly elections will be held and two of the candidates are here. They are ready to serve you. Cast your votes for Congress candidates and bring Congress to Power. We all respect your tradition and culture and everyone is proud of Karnataka. We want the people of Karnataka to get good governance. Elect Congress and strengthen your future”, urged Priyanka.

Former Finance Minister B Janardana Poojary, MLA U T Khader, Manjunath Bhandary, Former Minister Abhay Chandra Jain, AICC Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra, AICC General Secretary Roji M John, Former MLA Shakuntala Shetty, Former MP Ibrahim and Congress leaders Dr Aarthi Krishna, Muhammad Masood, Ibrahim Kodijal, GA Bava, Bharat Mundodi, Lukman Bantwala, Niket Raj, Shalet Pinto, Mamatha Gatti, candidates Inayat Ali (Mangalore North) and Mithun Rai (Moodbidri) were also present.

