40 people killed in bus accident in Senegal

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

40 people killed in bus accident in Senegal

Forty people were killed and several others injured in a collision between two buses in the Kaffrine region, Senegal, on Sunday.
 

Dakar:  Forty people were killed and several others injured in a collision between two buses in the Kaffrine region, Senegal, on Sunday.

Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a three-day national mourning following the traffic accident, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting local authorities of Senegal.

“Following today’s serious accident in Gniby (in Kaffrine region) which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a national mourning of 3 days from Jan. 9th,” he said on his Twitter account.

He added that an inter-ministerial council will hold a meeting on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport.

No more detail is available about the deadly accident at the moment.

 


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here