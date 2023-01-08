40 people killed in bus accident in Senegal

Dakar: Forty people were killed and several others injured in a collision between two buses in the Kaffrine region, Senegal, on Sunday.

Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a three-day national mourning following the traffic accident, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting local authorities of Senegal.

“Following today’s serious accident in Gniby (in Kaffrine region) which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a national mourning of 3 days from Jan. 9th,” he said on his Twitter account.

He added that an inter-ministerial council will hold a meeting on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport.

No more detail is available about the deadly accident at the moment.