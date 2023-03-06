40-year-old Chartered accountant Collapses and dies in Udyavar

Udupi: A 40-year-old Chartered accountant died after he collapsed at his residence in Pitrodi, Udyavar here, on March 6.

The deceased has been identified as Mallesh (40), a resident of Pithrodi.

According to sources, Mallesh suddenly collapsed at his residence. He was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last while he was undergoing treatment.

He was a well-known Chartered Accountant in the city and also the former president of Venkataramana Sports Club Pithrodi, Udyavar. He was also known for donating blood and was a good cricketer.

He is survived by his father, mother, wife and two children.

