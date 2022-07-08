40-year-old Man Dies as Truck Topples on Omni at Honnakatte

Mangaluru: In a tragic accident, a 40-year-old man died after a truck toppled on a Maruti Omni at Honnakatte Junction here, on July 8.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh (40) from Kulai.

According to the police, Lokesh had parked his Omni near the Honnakatte Junction. A truck plying from Mangaluru to Udupi lost control and rolled over on the Omni car parked on the side of the road.

The police, with the help of a crane, lifted the truck and removed the Omni from under it. Lokesh who was stuck in the car was rushed to the hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station and an investigation is on.