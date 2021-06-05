40-year-old Social Activist dies after Car runs over him at Shankaranarayana, Murder suspected

Spread the love



















40-year-old Social Activist dies after Car runs over him at Shankernaryana, Murder suspected

Udupi: In a tragic incident a 40-year-old social activist was found dead in a suspicious manner after a car ran over him at Yadamoge under the Shankaranarayana Police station limits on Saturday, June 5 night.

Uday Ganiga

Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal

The deceased has been identified as Uday Ganiga (40), a resident of Hosabalu near Yedamoge.

According to sources, on June 5 night, when Uday was standing in front of his house, the local Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President Pranesh Yadiayal’s car hit Uday and ran over him. After the incident, the Gram Panchayat president fled from the spot leaving his car. Seriously injured Uday Gangiga was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

Uday is survived by his wife and two children.

According to the locals, Uday Ganiga was running an Agricultural Shop at Jadkal and was an active BJP member. Uday was unhappy with the lockdown and had expressed it through his WhatsApp status. Two days back the district administration had imposed a total lockdown in the Jadkal Gram Panchayat for having more than 50 coronavirus positive cases. On Friday night Uday Ganiga expressed his concern against the lockdown and barricading his village through his WhatsApp status. The Grama Panchayat president Pranesh was upset with Uday’s WhatsApp status. Locals suspect that Uday has been murdered. The exact reason will be known only after a thorough inquiry by the police.

