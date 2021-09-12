400 Vehicles Parking Facility at a Cost of Rs 95 Crore to Come Up in Heart of the City

Spread the love



















400 Vehicles Parking Facility at a Cost of Rs 95 Crores to Come Up in Heart of the City, on the now vacant old Bus Stand space in Hampankatta, Mangaluru Work on multi-level car park to begin soon



Mangaluru: A nearly 1.55 acre land which once used to be a old bus-stand which is presently used by hawkers/mobile canteens/etc will be converted into a useful parking facility for nearly 400 vehicles, if the proposed plan by Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL) , in association with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) goes well. It is learnt that the work on the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) project, planned at the busy Hampankatta Junction here, has been finalised.

MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty speaking to reporters said, “The bhoomi puja for the work will be held soon. The project will be taken up on PPP mode through a Mangaluru-based company, at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore. We will fix a date for the bhoomi puja, based on Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s schedule. Since it is a PPP mode, there is no burden on the government, as it will be completed by the concessionaire as per conditions,”

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (Technical) MSCL said, “The facility will be constructed on design-build-finance-operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, as per which the concessionaire will design, finance, construct, maintain and operate it. The construction will have to be completed in 36 months. Once the work is completed, the MLCP facility can accommodate 400 vehicles. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has already signed the concessionaire agreement for the project. It should be noted that the MLCP facility at Hampankatta, the busy commercial hub, is expected to reduce traffic and parking woes in the area. It will be developed on the vacant site of the old bus stand in the city, over 1.55 acres, and the project will be taken up through the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).”

But sources reveal that MLCP was initially planned to be implemented through Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda). At a council meeting in 2014, MCC had decided to implement the project on its own (through PPP), but after Mangaluru city was selected under the Smart City Mission of the central government, the MLCP project was included in Smart City projects.

In conclusion, unless and until we see the project starts and gets completed , we need to keep our fingers crossed, for the fact, every project like Markets, Raods, drainages etc planned by MSCL or MCC takes years to complete, either due to legal battles or unscientific planning- one example is the demolished Central Market, which will never see its rebirth into a state-of-the-art multi-complex market for the next ???? years?

