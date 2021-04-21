Spread the love



















401 Persons Test Positive and One Dies of COVID-19 in DK on April 21

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 401 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and one person has died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on April 21.

Meanwhile, 200 persons were also discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 39244 positive cases have been reported in the district and 745 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 2472 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 47,265 cases have been booked for not wearing the mask and a fine of Rs 49,21,730 has been collected.