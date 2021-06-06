Spread the love



















402 NRI’s Got First Dose of Vax through Indian Red Cross Society-DK & Dist Admin

Mangaluru: The NRIs in Mangaluru had flagged the COVID-19 vaccine shortage saying it is difficult for them to fly to Saudi Arabia via Bahrain without vaccine jabs. Bahrain has already announced the entry of travellers from India would be banned amid rising COVID-19 cases. A Bahraini task force had recommended suspension of travel from ‘red list’ nations, with high COVID-19 cases. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal are on Bahrain’s red list. Mandatory quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers arriving in Bahrain. The island nation has also updated its entry rules for travellers planning to fly to the country and mandatory quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers arriving in the country is mandatory. As per the new guideline, travellers have to take a PCR test before flying and on arrival and complete a 10-day home or hotel quarantine.

Therefore, in order to facilitate the NRI’s residing in Dakshina Kannada, Indian Red Cross-Dakshina Kannada in association with District Administration organized a Vaccination Camp on Sunday, 6 June 2021 at Sudheendra Hall, Canara High School-Dongerkery, Mangaluru from 9 am to 4 pm. Even though nearly 1500 plus had registered online, the organizers had called only 500 people who had registered- out of the 500, only 402 were able to receive the vax since they had all the necessary documents and proof of address in DK, while the rest had to be sent back since many were not residents of DK, and had no proper documents etc. Along with 402 NRI’s, 43 frontline volunteers also received the jab.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra praised the organizers for handling the camp very systematically and following all the required protocols of Covid-19. The camp was partially sponsored by the Bank of Baroda. The staff of Globe Travels were in charge of verifying the documents of those who came for the vax, while members of Rotary International District Zone 3181. This vaccination benefited these NRI’s who were either returning back to work in the Gulf or renewing their visa, or job-related, etc. and it also helped a few students going abroad for higher education.

Yathish Baikampady -the Chairman of the Disaster Management Committee, IRCS-DK said that this was the First Vaccination Camp of such kind arranged in Mangaluru, and the second such Camp will be organized soon after the directions from the District Administration.

