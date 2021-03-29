Spread the love



















405gms Gold worth Rs 18.75 Lakhs Seized by MIA Customs from 2 Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru : Two independent seizures by the Officers of Mangalore Air customs has been executed on 29 March.2021 wherein the team has intercepted two passengers named Sukkur Moideen Kunhi aged 48 from hailing Kasargod and Misri Naseemul Gani aged 44 years hailing from Bhatkal. They have disembarked from Spicejet & Air India flights respectively coming from Dubai. They have tried to smuggle gold by concealing in a specially designed footwear and also by concealing in the mouth. A total Gold of net weight 405 grams valued at Rs 18.75 lakhs was seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Dr. Kapil Gade I.R.S, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Shri Rakesh Kumar along with Shri Sandeep M S and Shri Chandramohan Meena who were all superintendent rank officers.