41 killed in fire at Coptic church in Egypt



Cairo: At least 41 people have died in a fire at a Coptic church in Giza near Cairo, the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt announced on Sunday.

A source at the Health Ministry confirmed the number of deaths to dpa news agency.

“The number of dead has risen after several people injured in the fire died,” the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity because the source was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Coptic Church said the blaze broke out during a morning mass service at the Abo Sefein church in the city of Giza, on the southern edge of Cairo, leaving at least 41 dead and 14 injured, dpa news agency reported.

The fire broke out due to a faulty electric circuit caused by an air conditioner in the church building, the Interior Ministry said.

The blaze was later brought under control, the ministry added in a statement.

Five civil defence personnel were injured in the incident.

