41-year-old Head Constable Siddarth Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Mangaluru: 41-year-old Head constable Siddarth died of cardiac arrest on October 2.

According to sources, On October 1, Siddarth had gone home in the evening after duty. During the night Siddarth developed chest pain, he was rushed to a private hospital in the city. In the early hours of October 2, Siddarth breathed his last. Siddarth is survived by his wife and a child.

Siddarth was working in the Urwa police station, earlier he had worked in the Mangaluru East and Pandeshwar police stations. The body will be taken to his home town Puttur for cremation.

