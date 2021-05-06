Spread the love



















419 Oxygen Concentrators being sold at high rates seized in Delhi

New Delhi: Taking strict action against the people indulging in black marketing of oxygen concentrators, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has seized 419 concentrators being sold at exorbitant rates online.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Atul Bhatia said that during area patrolling, it came to know that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar having address at central market Lodhi Colony was found open and some suspicious activity was going on.

“After searching the restaurant one person was found sitting on a laptop and he was getting orders online fors oxygen concentrators by Xpect Everything online portal and on searching the restaurant premises, a total of 32 boxes of Oxygen Concentrators having capacity of 9 litre and 5 Litre each and one box of thermal scanner and another box containing N95 masks were found,” he said.

Bhatia said that after verification it was found that the owner of the restaurant and bar is Navneet Kalra.

He said that a case was registered under several sections of IPC, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and four accused persons — Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh were taken into custody.

Bhatia said that on detailed interrogation, the accused persons disclosed about their warehouse in Khullar Farm, Mandi Village.

“On further investigation, a search was conducted and 387 more units of Oxygen Concentrators were recovered which were being sold at exorbitant rates in black market,” he said, adding that invoices of these oxygen concentrators being sold over Rs 70,000 were also recovered.

He said that stickers of MRP indicating high prices were seized.

The official said that a total recovery of 419 Oxygen concentrators was made.

Detailed investigation is being carried out and efforts are being made to recover more concentrators and nab more offenders who are behind this black marketing racket, he added.