42-year-old Austin Machado Drowns in Udyavar River while picking Cockles

Udupi: A 42-year-old man, who had gone to pick cockles drowned in Papanashini River, in Sampingenagara, Udyavar here, on January 29.

The deceased has been identified as Austin Machado (42), a resident of Sampigenagara, Udyavar.

According to the police, Austin had come to the Papanashini river on Friday to pick cockles. While he ventured into the river, he suddenly slipped and drowned in the water.

A case has been registered in Kaup Police Station and investigation is on.

Austin was a well-known drawing artist and had acted in many stage plays. He was actively involved in church activities and other social organizations.



