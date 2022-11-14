42-year-old Bank Legal officer’s Burnt Body found in Udupi

Udupi: The body of a 42-year-old man was found in a burnt state in his house at Vadiraja Road here on November 14.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Gopal Samaga (42) from Udupi. He was working as a Legal officer for a private Bank.

According to sources, Raj Gopal Samaga was residing at Vadiraja Road near Sri Krishna Temple, Udupi. On November 14, locals found smoke from Samaga’s house and alerted his relatives and the Fire department.

The Fire tenders rushed to the spot along with Udupi Town police and broke open the door. When they entered the house, they found Samaga’s body in a burnt state. The exact reason for the death is yet to be known.

Raj Gopal was earlier working in Hyderabad and was recently transferred to the Mangaluru Branch. He is survived by his father, mother, wife and son.

The Udupi Town Police have registered a case and are investigating. The body has been sent for postmortem.



