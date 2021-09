Spread the love



















42-year-old Lecturer Commits Suicide by Hanging in Karkala

Karkala: A 42-year-old lecturer from a reputed college in Pervaje committed suicide by hanging at her residence here on September 20.

The deceased has been identified as Mamatha Shetty (42), wife of Inna VA Ravishankar from Pervaje.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in the Karkala Town Police station.

