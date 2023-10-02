42-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Kundapur



Kundapur: A 42-year-old man was stabbed in Kundapur on Sunday evening and succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

The deceased was Raghavendra Sherugar, a resident of Kharvikeri and owner of a hotel in Bangalore.

He was stabbed in the thigh during an altercation over right of way near the post office on Chikkamanasalu Road. He was taken to a nearby private hospital for first aid and then transferred to Manipal Hospital for further treatment. He underwent surgery on Sunday night but died on Monday morning.

A case has been registered at the Kundapur police station.

Like this: Like Loading...