42-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Kundapur
Kundapur: A 42-year-old man was stabbed in Kundapur on Sunday evening and succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.
The deceased was Raghavendra Sherugar, a resident of Kharvikeri and owner of a hotel in Bangalore.
He was stabbed in the thigh during an altercation over right of way near the post office on Chikkamanasalu Road. He was taken to a nearby private hospital for first aid and then transferred to Manipal Hospital for further treatment. He underwent surgery on Sunday night but died on Monday morning.
A case has been registered at the Kundapur police station.
