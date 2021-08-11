Spread the love



















422 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die of COVID-19 in DK on August 11

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 422 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on

August 11.

Meanwhile, 270 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after

complete recovery.

So far, 1,04,257 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1482 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 3479 active cases in t

Like this: Like Loading...