434 Persons Test Positive and one Dies of COVID-19 in DK on June 13

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 434 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and one person has died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 13.

Meanwhile, 476 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 83,745 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 977 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,019 active cases in the district.

