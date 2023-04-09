44 killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso

At least 44 civilians were killed in two terrorist attacks in northern Burkina Faso’s Sahel Region, said a regional government official.



In a statement on Saturday, Lieutenant Colonel Rodolphe Sorgho, who is the governor of the Sahel Region, said that armed terrorist groups on Thursday night broke into the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi, located about five km from the commune of Seytenga in the province of Seno, killing 44 civilians and causing injuries and material damages.

The governor reassured the population that actions to stabilize the area were underway after the offensive led by the defense and security forces. He also invited the local population to unite with the defense and security forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since 2015, insecurity in the West African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands more.

