44-year-old Head Constable Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Mangaluru: A 44-year-old police head constable of the Konaje police station passed away due to a heart attack while he was on duty on August 6.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath P (44). He was a native of Savanur, Puttur.

According to the Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, Jagannath fell sick while on duty. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he breathed his last.

Jagannath is survived by his wife and two daughters.

