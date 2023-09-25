44-year-old man commits suicide on Railway Track at Uchila

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a 44-year-old man committed suicide on the railway track at Uchila here, on September 24 night.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanth (44), from Konchady.

According to sources, on September 24, at around 8:15 pm, Prashanth was lying on the railway track when the Porbandar to Kochuveli train was passing at the Uchila gate. When the Station master on duty heard some noise as well as a burning smell from the AC 2 wheel, he immediately informed the Loco pilot. But already, the train had crossed 2 km from the spot.

When the pilot stopped the train and checked under the bogie, he saw a body under the wheel. The loco pilot immediately informed the Railway police and at 8:30 pm, the railway police arrived at the spot and collected the body parts.

Later the train continued its journey. Prashanth was unmarried. He had come on an Activa, had parked it near the Railway gate at Uchila and committed suicide.

The body was shifted for post-mortem. Mangaluru Railway police ASI Madhuchandra and team visited the spot and filed a case.

Like this: Like Loading...