44-year-old man from Mannagudda found dead in car at Kankanady

Mangaluru: A 44-year-old man from Mannagudda was found dead in a parked car at Kankanady here on November 12.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanth (44) from Mannagudda.

According to his brother-in-law, on November 11, at around 10:30 am, Prashanth told his wife that he was going to the hospital as he was not feeling well. Later in the evening when Prashanth did not return home, his family file a complaint in the Barke police station.

The police traced Prashanth through his mobile location and found him lying dead in his car in Kankanady.

The Barke and the Kadri Traffic police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government Wenlock hospital for post-mortem.

