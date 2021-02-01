Spread the love



















45% not satisfied with Union Budget: Survey



New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2021-22 has not enthused the common man who feels that prices will rise, as per the IANS C-Voter Budget Insta-Poll.

The poll, which was conducted after the presentation of the Budget in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly.

Forty-five per cent of the respondents said they are not satisfied with the Budget, while 35.8 per cent said they are satisfied with it. Last year, 64.2 per cent had said they were satisfied with the Budget.

As per the poll, 46.1 per cent respondents said that prices will not at all come down after the Budget while 18.1 per cent said they will come down to a large extent.

Over half of the respondents in the survey, or 50.7 per cent, said that the overall quality of life in the last one year has deteriorated. This is the worst score for the Narendra Modi-led government since 2015.

There is some optimism for the coming year as 27.6 per cent expect the quality of life to improve in the next one year while a bigger number of 29 per cent expects quality of life to deteriorate.

More than half, or 56.4 per cent, respondents expect the Budget to push up monthly expenses rather than leaving more money in the hands of the people, while only 16.1 per cent expect the Budget to help them save more.

A question on the anti-black money provisions in the Budget drew an optimistic response with a large section fully or somewhat satisfied with the measures in the Budget.

On the expectations of day-to-day expenses in the next one year, 49.7 per cent feel they will become difficult to manage, while 34 per cent said that though expenses will go up, they will remain manageable.

On the performance of the team of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 36.4 per cent said it has performed worse than expected while 25.1 per cent said it has been better than expected and 27.6 per cent said it has been just as expected.