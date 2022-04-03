45-year-old Man charred to death after Hut Catches Fire in Gangolli

Kundapur: A 45-year-old man died of burns sustained after the hut in which he was living was engulfed in flames at Gangolli here on Sunday, April 3.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Kharvi (45), a resident of Doddahitlu, Gangolli.

According to the Police On April 3 morning, Ganesh Karvi after finishing his fishing work returned to his hut and was resting. Suddenly, when the fire broke out in the hut, Ganesh was fast asleep and not able to come out. Ganesh’s wife had also gone out for work. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be known.

The Locals who noticed the fire in Ganesh’s house tried to douse the fire using water. Ganesh Kharvi had started to construct a new house and was staying in a temporary hut.

Byndoor CPI Santhosh Kaikini and Gangolli PSI Nanja Naik visited the spot and collected necessary information.

A case has been registered in Gangolli Police Station.