45-year-old Man found Dead near Nehru Maidan, Murder Suspected

Mangaluru: A 45-year-old man was found dead near Nehru Maidan here on April 18.

The deceased has been identified as Janardhan Poojary (45) from Bantwal.

According to the police, at around 5:00 pm, a dead body was found near the Nehru Maidan. The body was later shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem. The police have detained four persons on suspicion of having a scuffle with the deceased. There are no external injuries on the body.

Police are further investigating the case.

