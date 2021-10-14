Spread the love



















45-year-old Man Stabbed by Miscreants at Malemar

Mangaluru: A 45-year-old man was attacked by a group at Malemar on October 13 night.

The injured has been identified as Rajesh (45) from Panjimogeru.

According to sources, on October 13, night, when Rajesh was returning from Kottara after finishing his work, at Malemar miscreants, attacked him with a knife and fled from the spot.

Injured Rajesh has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The Kavoor police visited the spot for investigations. A case has been registered under section 307 IPC in the Kavoor police station.

Like this: Like Loading...