454 Persons Test Positive and 15 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 27

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 454 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 15 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 27.

Meanwhile, 641 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 91,865 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1151 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,006 active cases in the district.

