46-year-old man Commits Suicide in Jarkala by setting himself ablaze in Car

Karkala: A 46-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in a car at Saccharipete under the Karkala Rural Police Station limits on January 25 night.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Sapaliga (46) a resident of Sacheripete. He was a driver by profession.

According to the police, on January 25 night, Krishna Sapaliga had gone to participate in a Mehandi programme at his brother’s house. After he returned from the function, he committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in his Maruthi Omini Car. The exact reason for the extreme step is not yet to be known. As per the primary reports, mental depression is suspected to be the main reason of taking the extreme step. A Suicide note was found in the place of the incident.

A case has been registered in the Karkala Rural Police Station and investigation ison.

