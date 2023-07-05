46-year-old Man Dies after Two-wheeler falls into Pond at Kota

Udupi: A 46-year-old man was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding fell into a roadside pond at Malyadi near Thekkatte here, on July 4 late at night.

The deceased has been identified as Divakar Shetty (46), a resident of Malyadi.

According to sources, on July 4 night, Divakar Shetty was returning home on his two-wheeler, due to heavy rains Shetty lost control and fell into the open Pond.

Locals who noticed the incident, alerted the police, Fire department and swimmer Eshwar Malpe.

The swimmer rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and the two-wheeler from the pond.

A case has been registered at the Kota Police Station and an investigation is on.

