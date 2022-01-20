46-year-old Yakshagana Artiste Dies in Road Mishap at Moodbidri

Moodbidri: A 46-year-old Yakshagana artiste died on the spot after he was hit by an Omni car at Gantalkatte here on January 20.

The deceased has been identified as Vaman Devadiga (46) from Golithyaru, Belthangady.

According to sources, on January 20, at around 6:30 am, Vaman Devadiga was returning from Konki, Kundapur on his bike, after performing in the Yakshagana. When he reached near Gantakatte an Omni car collided with his motorbike. Vaman Devadiga died on the spot.

Vaman Devadiga belonged to the Hiriyadka Badagathittu form of Yakshagana. The Police have reached the spot for further investigations.