47-year-old Man Drowns in Sea at Someshwar

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old man drowned in the sea at Someshwar here on December 11.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanth Bekal (47) from Ambika Road, Ullal.

According to sources, On Sunday, December 11, morning, Prashanth along with his family members, went to the Someshwar beach. As usual, while Prashanth was swimming in the sea, he drowned. Immediately Prashanth’s son Chirayu an expert swimmer, with the help of the rope brought Prashanth to the shore but Prashanth had breathed his last.

Prashanth was working as a driver of the SDM College bus in Mangaluru.

Prashanth is survived by his mother, wife, son and two brothers.