474 Persons Test Positive in DK on April 22

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 474 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on April 22.

Meanwhile, 121 persons were also discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 39718 positive cases have been reported in the district and 745 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 2825 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 47,706 cases have been booked for not wearing the mask and a fine of Rs 49,68,030 has been collected.