477 fresh cases of Covid-19 in Udupi Dist on April 27

Udupi: The spike in Covid-19 cases continued with the district registering 477 fresh cases of Covid-19 on April 27, taking the total number of positive cases to 29,650.

The number of active cases in the district has now gone up to 1892. So far, 27564 patients have been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery and 194 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

According to the state bulletin, 3772 samples were sent for testing on April 26. The day also saw 272 patients getting discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.