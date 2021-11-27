48 nursing students test positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru



Mysuru: Close on the heels of the Covid outbreak in the campus of SDM Medical College in Dharwad and International Boarding School in Bengaluru, 48 nursing students have tested positive for the contagion in Karnataka’s Mysuru district.

The district administration has confirmed the numbers stating that the infected students belong to two nursing colleges and contracted the virus in a week’s time.

Mysuru District Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that it is a cluster case and all necessary steps have been taken to contain the spread of the Covid-19. The students will be tested again, he said.

Gautham added that all of them were fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Mysuru was one of the worst-hit districts in the state during the second wave. The lockdown there was lifted in the last phase after Bengaluru.

People in Mysuru, the cultural capital of the state and a popular tourist destination, are in a panic over the development.

The number of infections rose to 281 in SDM Medical College situated in Dharwad city of Karnataka on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting in the evening to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.