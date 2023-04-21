48-year-old man murdered in Udyavar

Udupi: A 48-year-old man was murdered at Pithrodi near Udyavar under the Kaup Police Station limits here, on April 21.

The deceased has been identified as Dayananda (48), a resident of Pithrodi, Udyavar.

According to the police, accused Bharath and the deceased consumed liquor on Thursday night in a bar near the old Syndicate Bank at Pithrodi. As they came out of the bar, a verbal argument ensued between them. It is alleged that Bharath attacked Dayananda’s face with a knuckle punch. In the incident, Dayananda was severely injured and rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last on the way.

Soon after the incident, the accused fled from the spot. The police started their search operations for the accused and arrested him on April 21 morning.

A case has been registered at the Kaup Police Station and an investigation is on.

