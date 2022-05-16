48,000 govt schools decked up to welcome students in K’taka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department is making all attempts to make reopening of the government schools for children studying Class 1 to 10 a momentous event by creating a festive atmosphere in the premises. A total of 48,066 government schools in the state are reopening for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday.

The government schools are decked up to welcome students on the first day (Monday) following the directions by the Education department. The teachers, School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) with the help of villagers and localities have embellished school premises with flowers and other articles.

The managements of schools in the rural areas have planned to bring children on bedecked bullock carts to schools. Some schools have asked the children to come in traditional dresses. Though there was pressure to extend summer holiday, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has taken personal interest in reopening of schools to make up for the academic losses during Covid pandemic in the last 2 years.

The state government is inaugurating ‘Kalika Chetarike’ (learning recovery) special classes for the school children. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating the programme in Tumakuru. The academic year 2022-23 is regarded as the learning recovery year by the education department.

The department is starting ‘Midday Meal’ and ‘Ksheera Bhagya’ (distribution of milk) for the students from Monday. However, they will get uniforms, textbooks and bicycles later.

Among 48,066 schools, about 10,000 schools need to be repaired and officers have been given directions to verify these schools and make parallel arrangements of classrooms for the children.

To encourage school students to attend classes and to enable them to begin academic activities with all the joy and happiness, festive mood is being created. The schools have been issued a circular to start ‘Male Billu’ (rainbow) special programme for the first two weeks.

There are 6,722 aided and 22,065 private schools in Karnataka. Though, Karnataka government has released an order to commence the Classes (1 to 10) from Monday, many aided and private schools are beginning Class 6 – 10 from May 23 and the primary classes from June 1.