482 Persons Test Positive and Five Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 15

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 482 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and five persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 15.

Meanwhile, 651 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 84,875 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 988 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,780 active cases in the district.

