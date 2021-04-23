Spread the love



















485 Persons Test Positive in DK On April 23

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 485 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on April 23.

Meanwhile, 123 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 40203 positive cases have been reported in the district and 745 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 3187 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 48,169 cases have been booked for not wearing the mask and a fine of Rs 50,15,330 has been collected.