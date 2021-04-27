Spread the love



















486 Persons Test Positive and 3 die of COVID-19 in DK on April 27

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 486 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19, in Dakshina Kannada district on April 27.

Meanwhile, 225 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 42065 positive cases have been reported in the district and 751 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4290 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear the face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 49281 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 51,34,180 has been collected.



