49-year-old Man Commits Suicide over Loan App Harassment

Manipal: A 49-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his residence on Saturday due to alleged harassment by loan app administrators.

The deceased has been identified as Raghavendra A Shanbhag, a resident of Manipal.

The tragic incident has raised concerns as it is believed that, he was under severe depression due to persistent harassment related to the online loan.

According to sources, Raghavendra A Shanbhag was employed as an assistant manager at the Baliga Fishnet. He had availed online loan, after which he began receiving repeated phone calls regarding the loan matter. These incessant calls seemed to have taken a toll on his mental well-being, leading to his severe state of depression.

While the ongoing investigation is focusing on the harassing phone calls as the potential trigger for his distress, authorities are also considering other factors that might have contributed to his mental state.

A case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...