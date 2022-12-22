4th Edition of Land Trades Property Show evokes splendid response; Last day extended up to 24th December

Mangalore: The 4th Edition of the Land Trades Property Show which commenced on 19th December has evoked excellent customer response with a good number of footfalls and serious enquiries. In view of the Christmas-New Year festival season and the good inflow of NRI and outstation customers, it has been decided to extend the last day till Saturday, 24th December. The event is being held on the 5th floor of the ‘Milestone25’ commercial complex at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta, Mangalore.

Prospective home buyers and visitors may drop in at any time from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and avail attractive offers on new property purchases. Customers will enjoy spot offers on individual apartments, assured gold coin on every booking, zero GST on selected projects, and zero processing fees on home loans. The home loan counters at the Land Trades Property Show will assist eligible buyers with financing and spot loan approval. Five major banks, namely, Karnataka Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and ICICI Bank are participating in the mela.

Expressing delight over the customer response, Mr K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades, said, “We are thankful to our prospective customers for encouraging us with their tremendous response. Since we are expecting a good inflow of NRI and outstation customers who will be visiting Mangalore during the Christmas-New Year vacation, we are extending the last date so that they too can attend the property show and avail the benefits.”

Land Trades showcases the firm’s new concept lifestyle apartment projects that appeal to the aspirations of the new generation. The projects are Shivabagh, a 34-story palatial residential development situated in the upscale Kadri-Shivabagh locality; Altura, a 32-story superluxury skyscraper project at Bendorewell; Nakshatra, a premium offering with 50 luxurious two- and three-bedroom flats situated at Gandhinagar, Mannagudda and Adira premium apartments on Urva-Marigudi Road with 16 three- and four-bedroom flats. Kamath Gardens, situated in Ullal, is a 1.5-acre fully developed residential layout with 16 independent house sites.

Three ready-to-occupy projects will also be showcased at the event, namely Solitaire, situated at Hat Hill, with 32 floors and 144 super-luxury apartments; Habitat ONE54 is a budget apartment complex situated at Derebail and Emerald Bay, an ultra-luxury beach property at Surathkal with premium facilities like a clubhouse, swimming pool and lavish landscaping.

Land Trades has three new high-rise residential projects on the anvil. Situated at prime locations like Lady Hill-Chilimbi and Alake, these projects will have spacious lifestyle apartments with premium facilities for modern living. The projects are presently in the planning stage and will be launched after securing mandatory approvals.

Land Trades is an ISO 9000:2015 firm with CRISIL ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating.

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangalore – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in