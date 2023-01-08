5.3-magnitude quake hits Morocco

Rabat: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco, the Moroccan Institute of Geophysics said in a statement.

The epicentre of the tremor was initially determined to be at the town of Nekkour, at a depth of 21 km, it added on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.